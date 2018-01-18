Report on French lottery FDJ privatisation due mid February-sources

PARIS, Jan 18 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas bank and law firm Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP, mandated by France’s state holding company APE to prepare the privatisation of state lottery Francaise des Jeux, will hand in a report on the operation by mid-February, two sources familiar with the situation told Reuters.

One source said the state could expect to raise between 600 and 800 million euros if it sold a 30 percent stake in FDJ to a casino, foreign lottery operator or gambling consortium.

Both sources said an initial public offering of FDJ was still under consideration. (Reporting by Gilles Guillaume and Maya Nikolaeva; Writing by Geert De Clercq)