French lottery operator share sale to run Nov. 7-20 - finance minister

PARIS, Oct 12 (Reuters) - The subscription period for the initial public offering of the Francaise des Jeux (FDJ) lottery operator will take place in November, France’s finance minister said in an interview published on Saturday.

“The French people and investors will be able to subscribe to FDJ shares between Nov. 7 to Nov. 20,” Bruno Le Maire told the Sunday weekly newspaper JDD, adding that the state was not fixing a limit for the offering.

The government has previously indicated that a privatisation of FDJ could raise around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion). (Reporting by John Irish Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)