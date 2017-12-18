FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 18, 2017 / 3:13 PM / a day ago

No decision on whether to privatise French airport operator ADP - govt source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The French government has not made a decision on whether to privatise Paris airport operator ADP , and was considering “many options on table,” a government source said on Monday.

“The decision has not been taken,” the government source said, adding that the state was proceeding cautiously.

ADP, in which the French state has a 50.6 percent stake, has been cited among assets to be sold in a privatisation programme aimed at generating 10 billion euros under President Emmanuel Macron.

French business daily Les Echos reported on Sunday that the government is considering awarding a long-term concession to Paris airport operator ADP because of land ownership issues, prior to a possible sale of the controlling stake.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Cyril Altmeyer; Writing by Bate Felix; editing by Richard Lough

