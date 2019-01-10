FACTBOX-Impact of 'Yellow Vests' protests on French companies

Jan 10 (Reuters) - The “yellow vests” movement - named after the fluorescent jackets French motorists have to carry in their vehicles - started in mid-November as a protest against a fuel tax but has since grown into a broader backlash against President Emmanuel Macron’s government.

Below is a list of companies which have made statements about how the protests have hit their businesses.

AIR FRANCE KLM:

Estimated 15 million euros hit to revenues.

The airline said it had been impacted by last-minute cancellations of bookings as a result of the protests.

FNAC DARTY:

Around 45 million euro loss on sales in France and Belgium.

The electronics goods retailer said it had been hit by having to close stores during the protests.

SODEXO:

No precise figures given. Chief Executive Denis Machuel said the protests had impacted parts of its business exposed to the French tourism sector, although he added that this impact should be “manageable”. (Reporting by Paris Newsroom; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)