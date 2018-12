PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Violent protests in France over the last month will cost the country’s economy 0.1 percentage points in the final quarter, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told RTL radio on Monday.

President Emmanuel Macron will address the country later in the day as he seeks to placate “yellow vest” anti-government protesters who wreaked havoc in Paris this weekend. (Reporting by Richard Lough; editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)