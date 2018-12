PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The “yellow vest” protest movement will have a severe impact on the French economy, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Sunday.

“We must expect a new slowdown of economic growth at year-end due to the “yellow vest” protests,” Le Maire told Reuters television as he visited shops and restaurants that had been vandalised on Saturday. (Reporting by Ardee Napolitano Writing by Geert De Clercq Editing by Gareth Jones)