Eiffel tower to close on Saturday due to protests

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The Eiffel Tower will be closed on Saturday due to planned protests in the French capital, the site’s operator said.

“The demonstrations announced on Sat. 8 in Paris do not allow us to welcome visitors in safe conditions,” SETE said in a statement.

About a dozen museums, including the Grand Palais, cultural sites such as the Opera and shops in central Paris have also been ordered by police to close over fears of violence. (Reporting by John Irish Editing by Andrew Heavens)