Financials
December 9, 2019 / 10:35 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

French power generation down 7% due to nationwide strike

1 Min Read

PARIS, Dec 9 (Reuters) - A nationwide strike in protest over planned pension reform has reduced French electricity generation by around 4.8 gigawatts or 7% of current generation capacity, data from grid operator RTE and utility EDF showed on Monday.

The data showed that power generation was curtailed at five nuclear reactors and three coal-fired power generators by 2220 GMT as workers in the power sector joined the strike that has hit several sectors including public transport and schools. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by Michel Rose)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below