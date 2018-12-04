France to stick to budget commitments despite concession to protests - minister

BRUSSELS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The French government’s decision to suspend a planned increase in fuel tax in the face of violent protests does not put in jeopardy its budget commitments, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

“The president has set a course focused on respect of our European commitments, reducing spending, debt and taxes. We will stay the course,” Le Maire said in Brussels on the sidelines of an EU finance ministers meeting. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)