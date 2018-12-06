French finance minister: prepared to step up tax cuts, spending cuts

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Thursday that he was always prepared to step up the government’s tax cutting plans as long as they were accompanied by spending cuts.

“If we need to accelerate tax cuts, whether for companies or households, I am in favour,” Le Maire told an economics conference, as the government struggles to quell a grassroots movement against fuel tax hikes.

“But in this case, it must go hand-in-hand with a decrease in spending,” he said.

Le Maire also said he wanted workers’ bonuses to be made tax exempt as soon as possible, in a gesture to the movement protesting against weak purchasing power. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)