France's Macron to speak early next week on protests

PARIS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron will speak early next week on the “yellow vest” movement as France braces for another wave of violent protests on Saturday over living costs, National Assembly speaker Richard Ferrand told Reuters.

Ferrand, a Macron close ally, confirmed earlier media reports.

The “yellow vest” movement, which started last month in protest against rising fuel prices, spread over the whole country. Protesters devastated downtown Paris during the past weekends. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Inti Landauro)