PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - France’s President Emmanuel Macron rules out abandoning pension reform plans but is keen to make improvements with talks with unions, the president’s office said on Wednesday, a day after a nationwide protest.

Macron’s office also said the government was talking with unions to get a break in transport strikes for Christmas holidays. (Reporting by Marine Pennetier; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Alison Williams)