French police fire tear gas at protesters in city of Nantes - TV

PARIS, Dec 17 (Reuters) - French police fired tear gas at protesters in the western city of Nantes on Tuesday during a demonstration against President Emmanuel Macron’s planned pension reforms, French broadcaster C News reported from the city.

The tear gas was deployed during a protest organised by trade unions who oppose the reforms. In past months, Nantes has been the scene of repeated clashes between police and far-left radical groups. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Jon Boyle)

