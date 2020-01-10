Bonds News
January 10, 2020 / 5:21 PM / Updated 5 hours ago

French union says strike at refineries to continue until Jan. 16

1 Min Read

PARIS, Jan 10 (Reuters) - France’s CGT union said on Friday it would continue a strike over the government’s planned pension reform at refineries and petrol depots until Jan. 16, extending by almost a week a four-day action that started on Jan. 7.

The decision comes the day after new nationwide protest marches that failed to break the stalemate between government and unions after a more-than month-old public sector strike.

The action at refineries aims to cause shortages at petrol stations, which has not occurred yet, according to authorities. (Reporting by Bate Felix: Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below