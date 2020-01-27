French power generation reduced by 6% due to pensions strike

PARIS, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Strike action in protest against the French government’s plans to overhaul the country’s pension system resulted in another reduction to France’s power generation on Monday.

French power generation was reduced by 4 GW or around 6% of its total generation capacity by 0930 GMT on Monday, as energy sector workers continued their ongoing strike.

Electricity generation was curbed at three of France’s nuclear reactors operated by state-controlled utility EDF , and two of its gas-fired generators, according to data from the company and from grid operator RTE.

EDF warned on Friday that it had received notice of a week-long strike at its power production sites. The strikes are expected to last until Friday Jan. 31, it said. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)