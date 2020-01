PARIS, Jan 22 (Reuters) - France’s biggest hydro-electric power site at Grand’Maison has been shut down by workers protesting against government plans to change the pension system, a branch of the CGT trade union said.

The CGT Energie Isere branch’s Facebook page said it had launched the protest - the latest in a series of sabotage and wildcat actions by demonstrators. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Andrew Heavens)