PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe will not travel to Poland for a climate change summit following violent clashes on Saturday between “yellow vest” protesters and police in Paris and elsewhere in France, his office said.

Philippe had been due to travel to the COP24 on Monday. He will be replaced by Ecology Minister Francois de Rugy. (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough)