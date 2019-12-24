Total says Grandpuits refinery to produce at reduced rate until Dec. 30

PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - French energy major Total said on Tuesday that its 102,000 barrels-per-day Grandpuits refinery near Paris was continuing to produce at reduced flow after CGT union voted to halt output at the plant as part of a nationwide protest against a planned pensions reform.

A spokesman for the company said the refinery would continue to produce until Dec. 30 when the union will hold another general assembly meeting.