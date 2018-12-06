France to deploy 89,000 security personnel ahead of Saturday protests

PARIS, Dec 6 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said 89,000 members of the security forces would be deployed nationwide on Saturday, including 8,000 in Paris, where armoured vehicles will also be out on the streets.

“We are facing people who are not here to protest, but to smash and we want to have the means to not give them a free rein,” Philippe told TF1 television’s evening news programme on Thursday, revising an earlier figure of 65,000 forces.

Philippe said about 10 armoured vehicles belonging to the gendarmerie would also be used, the first time since 2005 when riots broke out in Paris’ suburbs. (Reporting by John Irish and Caoline Paillez; Editing by Alison Williams)