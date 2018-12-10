Leading French hotel, transport and retail stocks fall after latest protests

* Graphic on hit to French companies: tmsnrt.rs/2RDxLXu

PARIS, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Major French hotel, transport and retail stocks fell on Monday after another weekend of violent, anti-government protests in the country.

Hotels company Accor was down by 0.7 percent, airports company ADP fell 0.9 percent, while retailers Carrefour, Casino and FNAC Darty also lost ground.

Shares in Air France KLM, however, rose 1 percent after the airline reported higher November traffic figures, although Air France KLM shares remain down around 30 percent so far in 2018.

The protests also hit French government bonds, with the gap between the French and German 10-year government bond yield reaching its widest level since May. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Toby Chopra)