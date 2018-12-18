Vinci backtracks on charging missed toll fees during yellow vest protests

PARIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - France’s largest toll road operator Vinci on Tuesday backtracked on its plan to impose a late charge on motorists who pass through toll booths occupied by “yellow vest” protesters for free.

The company had said on Monday it would send an invoice to motorists whose licence plates were captured on surveillance cameras by post.

But it reversed course amid public uproar, though it called for “civic sense” and urged motorists to pay the fees. (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by Richard Lough)