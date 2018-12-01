French health minister says Paris riots unacceptable, extremists hijacking protests

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - The violence seen in Paris on Saturday is unacceptable and “yellow vest” protesters must speak out against extremist groups hijacking their legitimate grievances, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said.

“I would like to hear the yellow vests say that this type of demonstration has been taken over by extremist groups and that they cannot accept it,” she told BFM television, urging them to organise themselves so they can begin a dialogue with the government. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)