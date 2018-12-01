Cyclical Consumer Goods
Security forces hope to restore order in Paris very quickly - minister

PARIS, Dec 1 (Reuters) - France’s Deputy Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said security forces hoped to restore order in Paris very quickly but were facing difficulties because the groups they were battling were mobile and well-prepared.

“Security forces are facing extremely violent radical groups that are targeting institutions .. who are equipped, masked and are preventing security forces moving forward,” Nunez told BFM television. (Reporting by Caroline Paillez and John Irish; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

