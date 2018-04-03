Strike to halt output at two Uniper power plants in France -RTE

PARIS, April 3 (Reuters) - A strike will reduce electricity production to zero at Uniper’s biomass and coal-fired power generation plants in France on Wednesday, electricity grid operator RTE said.

RTE said the walkouts will hit Uniper’s 595 megawatt (MW) capacity Provence 5 coal power plant, and the 170 MW Provence 4 biomass electricity generation site.

France’s CGT trade union has called energy sector workers to join rail unions in a rolling nationwide strike against President Emmanuel Macron’s planned liberalisation reforms.

The strike will see workers walk out during two out of every five days of the week until June 28.

French transport systems were paralysed on Tuesday. However little impact was felt in the power sector and on nuclear-reliant France’s 58 nuclear reactors operated by state-controlled utility EDF. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Mark Heinrich)