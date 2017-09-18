French utility EDF notified of 24-hour strike from Sept. 20

PARIS, Sept 18 (Reuters) - French state-controlled power utility EDF said on Monday it had been notified of a 24-hour strike starting at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, without indicating whether electricity production would be affected.

French labour unions have called for protests against planned government labour reforms which aim to simplify employment rules and make hiring and firing easier.

A similar strike on Sept. 12 reduced French power production by about 2 gigawatts. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Laurence Frost)