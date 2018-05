PARIS, May 7 (Reuters) - France’s prime minister said on Monday that his government was open to absorbing “a substantial part” of the state-owned SNCF railway company and would discuss the issue further with unions.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe met with the principal unions on Monday, seeking to break the deadlock over government plans to reform the heavily-indebted SNCF before a draft bill goes to the Senate in late May. (Reporting By Brian Love; Editing by Richard Lough)