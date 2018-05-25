REFILE-French PM offers 35 billion euros of SNCF debt relief -union

(Alters coding with no changes to text)

PARIS, May 25 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe told unions on Friday the government would absorb 35 billion euros ($40.91 billion) of the total 47 billion euros or so of debt weighing on the national SNCF rail company, one of the labour unions said after meeting the prime minister.

The news relayed by the Unsa union came a few hours before Philippe was due to make an official statement on the issue, one of the key demands of moderate unions involved in a two-month strike over plans to shake up the railway company. ($1 = 0.8555 euros) (Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey; Writing by Brian Love, Editing by Dominique Vidalon)