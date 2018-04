PARIS, April 16 (Reuters) - French state-controlled utility EDF on Monday said unions had announced a 24-hour strike notice starting on Wednesday April 18 at 1900 GMT.

The utility, which operates France’s 58 nuclear power reactors, did not say if the walkout would impact electricity generation.

Hardline CGT trade union has called nationwide protests for Thursday over liberalisation reforms planned by President Emmanuel Macron’s government. (Reporting by Bate Felix Editing by Ingrid Melander)