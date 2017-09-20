FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's CGT union calls for reduced power output on Thursday
#Energy
September 20, 2017 / 9:23 AM / a month ago

France's CGT union calls for reduced power output on Thursday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Sept 20 (Reuters) - France’s hard-left CGT labour union has urged its workers to reduce electricity output on Thursday as part of a nationwide protest led by the CGT against government labour reforms.

CGT’s mining and energy branch, FNME, said in a statement that it had filed a national strike notice to all companies in the electricity and gas sector for the period covering Sept. 1 to Oct. 31.

It said the union would not make any concessions and that it plans another day of protest on Sept. 28.

French state-controlled utility EDF said on Monday it had been notified of a 24-hour strike starting at 1900 GMT on Wednesday, without indicating whether electricity production would be affected. (Reporting by Bate Felix; Editing by Richard Lough)

