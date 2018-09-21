France asks unions, bosses to save up to 1.3 bln euros in jobless benefits

PARIS, Sept 21 (Reuters) - The French government asked unions and business leaders to come up with plans to reform unemployment benefits that would yield savings of between 1 billion and 1.3 billion euros a year for three years, union and business officials said on Friday.

“We’re told the goal is to come up with extra savings of one to 1.3 billion every year,” Jean-Michel Pottier, an official at the CPME small businesses lobby group, told Reuters after talks at the labour ministry.

“It’s a reform that’s upside down, since we’re starting off with a budget target in order to reset the parameters of unemployment insurance,” he said. ($1 = 0.8519 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Pailliez; writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Ingrid Melander)