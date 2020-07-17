French govt to postpone pension reform talks until 2021 -union

PARIS, July 17 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex told labour and employers unions that talks over pension reform would be postponed until 2021, a French union leader told reporters on Friday.

“The Prime Minister proposes to postpone consultations on this reform”, leader of the union for small and medium-sized enterprises CPME Francois Asselin said.

Asselin also said that Castex told unions that the full implementation of the unemployment insurance reform would be postponed to Jan. 1, 2021. (Reporting by Caroline Pailliez; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Hugh Lawson)