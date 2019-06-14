EDF wins France's 600 MW Dunkirk offshore wind project - minister

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - French state-owned utility EDF has been selected as the winner of France’s 600 megawatt Dunkirk offshore wind project, Environment Minister Francois de Rugy announced on Friday.

De Rugy said that nine international energy and industrial companies had shown an interest in the project and that seven had made a bid. The bidders included French utility Engie in partnership with Portugal’s EDPR, and French oil group Total in partnership with Denmark’s Orsted.

“EDF has been chosen,” de Rudy said in Saint Nazaire where he was launching a separate EDF offshore wind project. (Reporting by Bate Felix and Simon Carraud Editing by Geert De Clercq)