French supermarket group Auchan to sell 21 sites in France

PARIS, April 30 (Reuters) - French supermarket retailer Auchan has decided to sell 21 sites in France, as a result of the tough business conditions within the sector that have already impacted its rivals such as Carrefour and Casino.

Auchan said on Tuesday that its decision to close the sites was due to poor results in its main French business.

The company added there could be job losses if no suitable buyers could be found for the sites.

Last week, Casino reported weaker sales within its core French market. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Leigh Thomas)