Company News
February 5, 2020 / 8:06 AM / Updated an hour ago

French online retail sales seen reaching 115 bln euros in 2020 - Fevad

1 Min Read

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Online retail sales in France could grow further this year to reach 115 billion euros ($127 billion), despite fears of slower consumer spending due to strikes over pension reforms, the country’s E-Commerce Federation (Fevad) said on Wednesday.

In 2019, the French spent 103.4 billion euros online, a year-on-year rise of 11.6%. The 2019 numbers included Christmas sales of 20.3 billion euros, the statement said.

$1 = 0.9056 euros Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Andrew heavens

