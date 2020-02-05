French online retail sales seen reaching 115 bln euros in 2020 - Fevad

PARIS, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Online retail sales in France could grow further this year to reach 115 billion euros ($127 billion), despite fears of slower consumer spending due to strikes over pension reforms, the country’s E-Commerce Federation (Fevad) said on Wednesday.

In 2019, the French spent 103.4 billion euros online, a year-on-year rise of 11.6%. The 2019 numbers included Christmas sales of 20.3 billion euros, the statement said.