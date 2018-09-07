FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 2:53 PM / Updated an hour ago

France says Russia tried to intercept satellite communications in 2017

1 Min Read

TOULOUSE, France, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Russia attempted to intercept transmissions from a Franco-Italian satellite used by both nations’ armies for secure communications, French Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Friday, describing the move as an “act of espionage”.

In a speech outlining France’s space policy for the coming years, Parly said Russian satellite Louch-Olymp had approached the Athena-Fidus satellite in 2017.

Parly said it came so close “that anyone would have thought it was attempting to intercept our communications.” She added: “Attempting to listen to your neighbours is not only unfriendly, it’s an act of espionage. (Editing by Johanna Decorse; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough)

