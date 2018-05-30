Safran repeats LEAP engine targets, says no 'bad surprises' at Zodiac

PARIS, May 30 (Reuters) - The head of France’s Safran on Wednesday reaffirmed production targets for the LEAP aircraft engine co-produced with General Electric and predicted the engine that it replaces, the CFM56, would also stay in production through 2020.

CFM International, a joint-venture between the two aerospace groups, aims to deliver around 1,100 LEAP engines this year.

Safran Chief Executive Philippe Petitcolin said no unexpected setbacks had been discovered at Zodiac Aerospace, since Safran took control of the troubled French seats manufacturer in February.

“There have been no major (bad) surprises but there haven’t been any good surprises either,” Petitcolin told the AJPAE aerospace media association, adding it would take some 12-18 months for delayed airline seat projects currently being handled by Zodiac to work their way completely through the system.

Safran hopes for an inaugural contract for its new E-Taxi electrically powered aircraft taxiing system at the Farnborough Airshow in July, Petitcolin said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)