PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - Saudi Aramco announced on Tuesday deals with major French companies including Total , Technip and Suez, as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visited France.

Saudi Aramco and Total said they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to build a large petrochemical complex in Jubail.

A jet engine deal was also signed between French group Safran and Saudi airline Flynas.