April 10, 2018 / 6:34 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

France's Macron defends arms sales, to hold Yemen conference

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - President Emmanuel Macron defended French weapons sales to the Saudi-led coalition fighting in Yemen, but said he was concerned by the humanitarian situation and would host a conference on the issue before the summer.

“Between now and the summer a joint conference will be held on Yemen to clarify what is being done and what needs to be done,” Macron said at a news conference alongside Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

When asked about civilian casualties, Prince Mohammed said the coalition was doing everything to avoid civilian casualties in Yemen, but that mistakes were inevitable in conflicts. (Reporting by John Irish; editing by Michel Rose)

