PARIS, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The French Finance Ministry has decided to lower the rate on the popular tax-free Livret A savings account to 0.50% from 0.75% from Feb. 1, following a recommendation of the central bank, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire told Le Parisien newspaper. The rate on the Livret A has stood at 0.75% since August 2015.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon Editing by Chris Reese