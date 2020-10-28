Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Egypt's al-Azhar calls on international community to criminalise 'anti-Muslim' actions

By Reuters Staff

FILE PHOTO: Grand Imam of al-Azhar, Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb leaves Al Rawdah mosque during the first Friday prayer after the attack in Bir Al-Abed, Egypt, December 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

CAIRO (Reuters) - The Grand Imam of Egypt’s al-Azhar on Wednesday called on the international community to criminalise “anti-Muslim” actions, following images being displayed in France of the Prophet Mohammad that Muslims see as blasphemous.

Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, who sits at the head of the thousand-year-old seat of Sunni Muslim learning, also said that al-Azhar strongly rejects the use of anti-Muslim sentiment to rally votes in elections.

Reporting by Nadine Awadalla and Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Catherine Evans

