CAIRO, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Islamic State claimed a knife attack in a Paris suburb on Thursday, saying one of its members had carried out the assault, but provided no evidence.

An online statement from the group’s Amaq news agency said the attacker was an “Islamic State fighter”.

The attack in Trappes killed one person and wounded two others, police said. (Reporting by Ali Abdelaty, editing by John Davison and Robin Pomeroy)