Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat - police source

PARIS, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Paris’s Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Wednesday after police received a call suggesting a bomb had been placed there, a police source said.

Several hundred people were led away from the tower and searches were ongoing, the source told Reuters.

The tower’s operator confirmed the evacuation.

It was not immediately clear if the bomb threat was a hoax. (Reporting by Richard Lough; Writing by Matthieu Protard; editing by John Stonestreet)