Two killed in Paris suburb attack were relatives of assailant - source

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The two people killed in a knife attack in the Parisian suburb of Trappes were the mother and sister of the assailant, a French interior ministry source said.

An official had earlier said police were looking into whether the attack, in which the assailant was killed, was a family quarrel.

Earlier, Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack but gave no evidence to support the knifeman was connected to the group. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough)