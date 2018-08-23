FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 23, 2018 / 10:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Two killed in Paris suburb attack were relatives of assailant - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, Aug 23 (Reuters) - The two people killed in a knife attack in the Parisian suburb of Trappes were the mother and sister of the assailant, a French interior ministry source said.

An official had earlier said police were looking into whether the attack, in which the assailant was killed, was a family quarrel.

Earlier, Islamic State had claimed responsibility for the attack but gave no evidence to support the knifeman was connected to the group. (Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; writing by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough)

