October 2, 2018 / 1:47 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

No doubt Iran behind foiled Paris attack - French diplomatic source

1 Min Read

PARIS, Oct 2 (Reuters) - French intelligence concluded that Iran’s intelligence ministry, which is controlled by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, ordered a foiled attack on an exiled Iranian opposition group’s rally near Paris in June, a French diplomatic source said.

“Behind all this was a long, meticulous and detailed investigation by our (intelligence) services that enabled us to reach the conclusion, without any doubt, that responsibility fell on the intelligence ministry,” the source said.

The source added that deputy minister and director general of intelligence Saeid Hashemi Moghadam had ordered the attack.

Reporting by John Irish; editing by Richard Lough

