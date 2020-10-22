Lyon railway station evacuated, one person arrested: French police

PARIS (Reuters) - A police operation is underway at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that one person had been arrested and that the station had been evacuated.

Police said a bomb disposal team was present on the premises, with checks being made and a security cordon in place.

Lyon local newspaper Le Progres reported on its website that a woman carrying several bags had threatened to blow herself up and had shouted “Allah Akbar”.

The SNCF railway company said on Twitter that traffic around Lyon was severely disrupted.

The Rhone area prefecture was not immediately available for comment.