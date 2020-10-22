One person arrested after earlier bomb scare at French rail station in Lyon

PARIS (Reuters) - One person was arrested after a brief bomb scare at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that rail services had resumed.

Police said two tracks, G and H, would remain closed for now during the investigation.

The station had earlier been evacuated, with traffic disrupted for several hours and one person had been arrested, police said.

Lyon local newspaper Le Progres reported on its website that a woman carrying several bags had threatened to blow herself up and had shouted “Allahu Akbar”.