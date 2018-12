STRASBOURG, Dec 13 (Reuters) - French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner said on Thursday that the man suspected of killing three people in Strasbourg on Tuesday had been killed by police.

He said three police officers had stumbled across a man they believed to be Cherif Chekatt in the street and went to arrest him. He turned to fire on them and they shot and killed him. (Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Toby Chopra)