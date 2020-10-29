Britain stands steadfast with France after beheading - PM Johnson

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks as he meets with his Iraq's counterpart Mustafa Al-Kadhimi (not pictured) at Downing Street, in London, Britain October 22, 2020. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/Pool/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the country stood steadfast with France after an attacker beheaded a woman and killed two other people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday.

“I am appalled to hear the news from Nice this morning of a barbaric attack at the Notre-Dame Basilica,” Johnson said on Twitter in both English and French.

“Our thoughts are with the victims and their families, and the UK stands steadfastly with France against terror and intolerance.”