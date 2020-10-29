Saudi Arabia condemns attack in Nice - foreign ministry

DUBAI (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia “strongly condemns” the attack on Thursday at a church in Nice, southern France, the kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.
“The kingdom categorically rejects such extremist acts, which contravene all religions ..., while stressing the importance of avoiding all practices which generate hatred, violence and extremism,” said the statement published by the state news agency SPA.
Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Alison Williams
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.