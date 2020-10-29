France church attacker believed to be 21-year-old Tunisian - police source

A French soldier stands in front of Notre-Dame church, where a knife attack took place, in Nice, France October 29, 2020. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard/Pool

PARIS (Reuters) - The knife-wielding attacker who beheaded a woman and killed two other people at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday is believed by law enforcement to be a 21-year old Tunisian national, a police source told Reuters.

The man had recently entered France via Italy, the source said. His identity is still being checked by law enforcement, the source added.